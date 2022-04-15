Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wacker Neuson (WAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wacker Neuson (ETR: WAC) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €29.00 ($31.52) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/31/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($33.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/30/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €33.00 ($35.87) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

3/29/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($33.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/15/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($34.78) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/21/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €31.00 ($33.70) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/14/2022 – Wacker Neuson was given a new €32.00 ($34.78) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

WAC stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €18.95 ($20.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1 year low of €17.74 ($19.28) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($33.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.18 and its 200-day moving average is €24.25.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.