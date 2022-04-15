Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG):
- 4/12/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “
- 4/11/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.
- 3/31/2022 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “
- 2/14/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 263,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.