Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hub Group (HUBG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG):

4/12/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

4/11/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Hub Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

3/31/2022 – Hub Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

3/4/2022 – Hub Group was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

2/16/2022 – Hub Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

2/14/2022 – Hub Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 263,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Get Hub Group Inc alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 2,472.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.