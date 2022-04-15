Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $34.62. 120,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,739. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
