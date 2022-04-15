Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $133.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RJF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $111.80. 1,864,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.
About Raymond James (Get Rating)
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
