RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €719.83 ($782.43).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($811.96) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($880.43) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($565.22) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($833.70) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($690.22) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 21st.

RAA stock traded down €1.00 ($1.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €611.50 ($664.67). The stock had a trading volume of 8,535 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($465.58) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($646.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €655.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €769.06.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

