Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.83

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 14583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9849 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

