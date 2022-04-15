Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.52. 597,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.41. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.