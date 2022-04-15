Rally Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.77 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $452.24 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.55 or 0.07480382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,404.62 or 0.99929586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,683,320,821 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

