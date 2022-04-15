Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD) Insider Riccardo Canevari Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited (ASX:RAD – Get Rating) insider Riccardo Canevari acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,000.00 ($17,037.04).

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited develops radiopharmaceutical and nuclear medicine products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses. Radiopharm Theranostics Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carlton South, Australia.

