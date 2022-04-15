Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Downgraded to Underperform at Atb Cap Markets

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.92 million and a PE ratio of -12.42. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.57.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

