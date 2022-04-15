QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 466,571 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $85,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $136.91. 7,993,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,957,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $161.93. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

