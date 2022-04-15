Qtum Price Hits $6.54 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $6.54 or 0.00016385 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $681.29 million and $87.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,123,151 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

