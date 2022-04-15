Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

WFRD stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

