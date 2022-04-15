Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.58. Aflac has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

