Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Evaxion Biotech A/S Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.