Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Angi Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

Shares of ANGI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Angi by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,600. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.