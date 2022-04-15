Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

