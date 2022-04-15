Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PXS. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of PXS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
