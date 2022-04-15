Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 72.3% in March

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 254,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

PXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PXS stock remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. 780,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

