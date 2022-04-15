PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

NYSE:PVH opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.40. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

