PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.62 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $10.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.92. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

PVH stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

