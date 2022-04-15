PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $219.51

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.51 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 186.20 ($2.43). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.55), with a volume of 144,430 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. The stock has a market cap of £551.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,458.17).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

