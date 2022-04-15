Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($132.61) to €121.00 ($131.52) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Puma from €108.00 ($117.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Puma from €123.00 ($133.70) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($130.43) to €115.00 ($125.00) in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Puma has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

