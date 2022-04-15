PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 59,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

