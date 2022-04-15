Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $7,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

