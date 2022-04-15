Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Psykey stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. 96,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,430. Psykey has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

