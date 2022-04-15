Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.38.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,434,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,550. Prologis has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The firm has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.