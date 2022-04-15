Project Pai Trading 2% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $819,547.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00074759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,800,102,470 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,011,669 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.