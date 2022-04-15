Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

