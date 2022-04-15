Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Mizuho began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 437.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,885,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,232,000 after buying an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

