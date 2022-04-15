PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

PRCT stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a current ratio of 20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.