Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $73.95. 1,095,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

