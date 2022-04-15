PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:PNRG remained flat at $$74.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.
In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894. Company insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.
About PrimeEnergy Resources (Get Rating)
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
