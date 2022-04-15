PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:PNRG remained flat at $$74.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $38,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,171 shares of company stock worth $259,894. Company insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

