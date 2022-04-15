Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 427,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,621. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Premier’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

