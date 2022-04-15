Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.82.

PD stock opened at C$103.90 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$30.45 and a 52-week high of C$105.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 3.0345106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

