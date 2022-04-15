Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.0 days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of 8.00 and a 1 year high of 10.36.
