Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading hours on Friday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 1 year low of 8.00 and a 1 year high of 10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.