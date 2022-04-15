Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POSH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 481.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,884 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $12.13. 610,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,564. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

