Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading Up 28% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $1.21 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00010991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars.

