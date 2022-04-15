Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.79

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$22.79 and last traded at C$23.34, with a volume of 15100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PBL shares. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.27 million and a PE ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.05.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

