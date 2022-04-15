Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.38

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.38 and traded as low as C$16.32. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$16.59, with a volume of 11,415 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of C$323.53 million and a PE ratio of 502.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,818.18%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

