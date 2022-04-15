Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF remained flat at $$12.96 during midday trading on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

