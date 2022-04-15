Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

PCOM opened at $16.60 on Monday. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Points.com Company Profile

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

