PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.600-$2.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 662,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

