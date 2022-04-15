Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $98.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2,663.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

