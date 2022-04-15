PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PHTCF remained flat at $$36.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. PLDT has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.98.

About PLDT (Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

