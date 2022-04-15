PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PHTCF remained flat at $$36.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. PLDT has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.98.
About PLDT (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHTCF)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.