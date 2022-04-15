Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,835,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,213,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

