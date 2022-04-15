Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 289.0% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,512,500 shares, a growth of 289.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.7 days.

PIAIF opened at $7.37 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

