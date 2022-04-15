Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Up 289.0% in March

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,512,500 shares, a growth of 289.0% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.7 days.
PIAIF opened at $7.37 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.