PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PMF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 117,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,590. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 18,975.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.