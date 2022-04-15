Pillar Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $152,975.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00106027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

