PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $179.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a 200 day moving average of $167.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

