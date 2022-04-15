Phore (PHR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $309,053.01 and approximately $20.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,566,955 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

